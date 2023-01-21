Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells $93,750.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.00 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -250.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

