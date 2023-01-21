Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CPG opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 48.44%. The business had revenue of $881.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,160,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 2,012,265 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 1,965,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $11,746,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

