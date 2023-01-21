Critical Contrast: Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) vs. Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) and Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Standard Lithium and Resonac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Resonac 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Resonac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Resonac 2.28% 6.28% 2.21%

Volatility and Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonac has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and Resonac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -18.20 Resonac $12.34 billion 0.24 -$105.15 million $1.44 11.28

Standard Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Resonac. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Resonac beats Standard Lithium on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Resonac

(Get Rating)

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene. The Chemicals segment offers functional chemicals, which include polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases, including liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen; basic chemicals, such as liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; electronic chemicals; and coating materials. The Inorganics segment offers graphite electrodes and ceramics, such as alumina and abrasives. The Aluminum segment offers rolled products, which include high-purity foils for capacitors; specialty components, such as cylinders for laser beam printers, extrusions, forged products, and heat exchangers; and beverage cans. The Electronics segment provides hard disks (HDs), SiC epitaxial wafers for power devices, compound semiconductors (LED chips), and lithium-ion battery (LIB) materials. The Showa Denko Materials segment offers electronics materials, including epoxy molding compounds, die bonding materials, CMP slurries, and anisotropic conductive films; printed wiring boards materials, which include copper-clad laminates and photosensitive dry films; mobility components comprising plastic molded products, friction materials, powder metal products, and carbon anode materials for LIB; energy storage devices and systems, including automotive and industrial batteries; diagnostics and regenerative medicine products, as well as engages in the contracted manufacturing activities. The Others segment is involved in the provision of building materials and general trading business. The company was formerly known as Showa Denko K.K. and changed its name to Resonac Holdings Corporation in January 2023. Resonac Holdings Corporation was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.