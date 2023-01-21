CrossAmerica Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 170.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 228.3%.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $813.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 97.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $129,903.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,645.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

