Crypto Snack (SNACK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $373,634.67 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

