Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.34% of Cullman Bancorp worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CULL opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $90.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.08.

Cullman Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cullman Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cullman Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

