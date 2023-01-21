Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sharecare worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.83 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

