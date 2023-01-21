Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $134,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

