Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $353,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.