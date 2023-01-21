Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $205,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78.

