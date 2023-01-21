Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

