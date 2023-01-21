Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 71,500 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 9,321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,018,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,182,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $3,029,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,416,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 702,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,100,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,502,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,730,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,100,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,502,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,730,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 4,205,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $8,283,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,157,745 shares in the company, valued at $61,380,757.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,955,000 shares of company stock worth $17,643,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.