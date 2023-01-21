Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $56.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Truist Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.69.

CYTK stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.96. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $424,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $424,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,061.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,868. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

