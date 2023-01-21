CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,064. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.65% and a negative return on equity of 166.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 792,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,445,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 351,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

