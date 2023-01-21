Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Down 1%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.55. Approximately 74,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 115,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

