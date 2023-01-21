Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $26.50 during midday trading on Friday. 1,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.