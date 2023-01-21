Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $26.50 during midday trading on Friday. 1,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.