Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Danaher by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $274.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.67. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

