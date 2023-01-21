Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Danone Stock Performance

BN opened at €50.35 ($54.73) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.81. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a one year high of €72.13 ($78.40).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

