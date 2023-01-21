Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DNKEY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.24. 13,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.14.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

