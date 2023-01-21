Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Achieves $51.40 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $51.40 million and $5.12 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00415657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,773.77 or 0.29180631 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00695767 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

