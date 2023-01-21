DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $16,886.14 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00417225 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.79 or 0.29286136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00690869 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

