DeltaFi Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $14,299.68 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0987 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00419326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.08 or 0.29432498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00706737 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

