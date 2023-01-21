Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 521.0 days.

Denka Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DENKF remained flat at $22.00 during trading hours on Friday. Denka has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

