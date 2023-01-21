Dent 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.10 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $86.99 million and $8.10 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.00417265 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.13 or 0.29288940 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.00691944 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

