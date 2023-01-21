Dent (DENT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.68 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. Dent has a market capitalization of $86.98 million and $7.68 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00419269 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.29 or 0.29429600 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00694662 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.