Derwent London (LON:DLN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,411.55

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,411.55 ($29.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,640 ($32.21). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,580 ($31.48), with a volume of 143,585 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLN. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,450 ($29.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.51) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,017.67 ($36.82).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,411.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,411.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,077.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

