Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in DaVita were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

