Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

PPG Industries Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average of $123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $159.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

