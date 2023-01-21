Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,812.33.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,555.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,486.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,517.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

