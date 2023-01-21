Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,361,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

