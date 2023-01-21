Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,439 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in General Electric were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

