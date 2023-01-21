Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 873 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.