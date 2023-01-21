Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

