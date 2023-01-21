Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €250.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €204.00 ($221.74) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €224.00 ($243.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €195.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €176.66. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.33. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a fifty-two week high of €227.90 ($247.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

