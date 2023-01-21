Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Lundin Mining from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.63. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$924.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

