Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,052,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,998,000 after acquiring an additional 820,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

