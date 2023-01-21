Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $71,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after buying an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,052,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,998,000 after buying an additional 820,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $64.75 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.93.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

