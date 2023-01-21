dForce USD Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $166.04 million and approximately $1,123.25 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00389924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00029065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000385 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00424922 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $462.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars.

