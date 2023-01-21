Digital Financial Exchange Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Digital Financial Exchange has a market cap of $69.37 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Financial Exchange alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00419183 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.97 or 0.29423564 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.31 or 0.00703578 BTC.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Profile

Digital Financial Exchange launched on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Financial Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Financial Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.