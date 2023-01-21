DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.46.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

