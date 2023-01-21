Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Down 1%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.40 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.16). 12,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 7,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.48. The company has a market capitalization of £62.76 million and a P/E ratio of -18.27.

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

