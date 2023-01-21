Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 4.2 %

DFS stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,965,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,260. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $8,560,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,030 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

