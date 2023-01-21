Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. 4,965,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.