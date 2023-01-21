Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.60 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.42). Approximately 1,123,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,335,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.30 ($1.43).

Diversified Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £991.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.33.

Diversified Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is -0.50%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

