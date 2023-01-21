Dogelon Mars (ELON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $185.30 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00421640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.96 or 0.29595644 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00701416 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,037,358,336,125 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

