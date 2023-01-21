Dorchester Minerals, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.884 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $31.37 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.74% and a net margin of 77.66%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,760 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,068.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,732 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,808.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,760 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $50,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,068.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,492 shares of company stock worth $1,092,910. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

