Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 464.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 244,990 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth $98,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth $231,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth $574,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DOUG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. 266,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,886. The firm has a market cap of $373.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Douglas Elliman has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $272.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.92 million. Douglas Elliman had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Douglas Elliman’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

