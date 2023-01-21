Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.7 days.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
DRETF remained flat at $12.06 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.69%.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
