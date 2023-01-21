Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.7 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRETF remained flat at $12.06 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRETF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins started coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

See Also

