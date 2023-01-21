Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.7 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRETF remained flat at $12.06 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRETF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins started coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

