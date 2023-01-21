Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Syneos Health worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Syneos Health by 147.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.63. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $92.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

