Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,176 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 172,690 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.89. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 344.83%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

